Official says FEMA is ready for Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers prepare ahead of Hurricane Dorian at The Home Depot on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it’s fully prepared to handle the response to Hurricane Dorian.

Associate Administrator Jeff Byard said Thursday that the hurricane is forecast to be a major storm that’s expected to move inland and “create a lot of havoc with infrastructure, power and roads.”

Byard says Florida residents need to be prepared for the storm and create emergency kits, if they don’t have them already. He says the federal agency will have disaster assistance teams in place.

Byard said emergency management officials are already starting to mobilize and will move into areas hit by the storm.

The hurricane threatens to hit Florida’s coast over Labor Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center says the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Cat 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph).