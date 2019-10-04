One more day of record heat

Record heat will continue for one more day, but much needed relief is almost here. A cool front will move through Saturday morning and will bring us a much-needed cool-down.

Over the weekend, the cool-down starts with highs in the upper-80s rain chances finally return to the forecast with a chance of isolated showers and storms.

Moving into next week, a second cool front will move through the Chattahoochee Valley late Monday bringing even cooler temperatures with highs in the lower-80s and even some upper-70s. A few showers and storms are expected ahead of the cold front which will help out with drought conditions.