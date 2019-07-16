One more shot at moisture from Barry’s remnants before returning to typical mid-July weather

We’re back in our typical summer-like pattern following Barry’s exit to the north. While we got little to nothing out of the moisture, we’ll be watching it wrap around towards our area later this week.

For tomorrow, we are going to remain in the dry slot (aka high pressure), with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures once again rising into the mid-90s. However, as we approach Thursday, we will be watching the moisture associated with the remnants of Barry once again wrapping towards our area from the north. With this, we will expecting sporadic to isolated storms once again with some heavy rain possible over the northern portion of the state.

Once this moisture exits our area, we will be returning to our typical summer-like pattern of PM sporadic showers and storms possible each day beginning on Friday, with temperatures remaining steady in the mid-90s.