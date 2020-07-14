Opportunities for pop-up afternoon storms provide temporary relief, then more heat

Monday might have been the coolest day of the week because starting today, we’ll see our high temperatures in the middle 90s.

Expect a warm and muggy start to the day then quickly warming up for the afternoon, a stray shower or storm could pop up due to daytime heat and humidity but most look to stay dry. We’ve got several chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms this week but the big question will be how much moisture can return to the area under the fairly strong high pressure. Any shower or storm will provide temporary relief in the heat and humidity so it would be a good then to have a few showers or storms around the area.