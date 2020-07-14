The forecast for Wednesday will bring a lift of high humidity and storms from a warm front and driven by a weak area of low pressure into the region. This will be our best opportunity for isolated pop-up showers and even a few showers and thunderstorms. The extended forecast will dry back out Friday and Saturday with upper 90s. Next week expect to see a more summer pattern…Mid 70s for lows and lower to mid-90s for afternoon high readings before the storms pop-back up into the forecast.
Opportunities for pop-up afternoon storms provide temporary relief, then more heat
