Opportunities for pop-up afternoon storms provide temporary relief, then more heat

The forecast for Wednesday will bring a lift of high humidity and storms from a warm front and driven by a weak area of low pressure into the region. This will be our best opportunity for isolated pop-up showers and even a few showers and thunderstorms. The extended forecast will dry back out Friday and Saturday with upper 90s. Next week expect to see a more summer pattern…Mid 70s for lows and lower to mid-90s for afternoon high readings before the storms pop-back up into the forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

95° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

