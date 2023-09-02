Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few stray showers lingering early this morning, but conditions will dry out as we head out further into the day. This is thanks to a stalled out front to our south. Mostly cloudy skies later this afternoon has temperatures reach into the mid-80s.

For Sunday, temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 90s. However, some areas may not get out of the upper 80s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, leaving us with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Heading towards Labor Day, expect a lot more sunshine! Labor Day will be the last day we see lower 90s this coming week. Temperatures will heat up again this week, as upper 90s can be expected by Wednesday.