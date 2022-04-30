Just a few clouds out there this morning with temperatures mostly in the 60s across the area. This afternoon we’ll turn partly cloudy with a few showers possible and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, but definitely nothing severe.

For Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and a chance of a stray afternoon shower, For Monday, we’ll starting out mostly sunny, and again by the afternoon, we some stray showers pop up. And that’s going to be the pattern throughout the week ahead. But, the temperatures will be climbing toward 90.

As far as ranfall for the next 7 days, close to an inch for some folks in Alabama, and that’s most likely coming on Friday. That’s when a frontal system will increase our chances for showers and storms.

Have a great Saturday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian