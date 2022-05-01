This morning we’ve got a batch of storms in the Birmingham area that’s dropping some pretty heavy rain, but the good news is, there’s nothing severe and the storms are losing quite a bit of steam as they move off to the east.

Heading into the lunch hour today, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and once we get into the afternoon hours, we’ll see those pop-up showers along with a few storms, much like we saw yesterday. Into Monday morning, we’ll be waking up to partly cloudy skies, and as we go into the afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine, but again some afternoon showers try to pop up, but the coverage won’t be quite like it was over the weekend. But, you’ll still want to keep those umbrellas around just in case.

Another big story for the upcoming week ahead is the temperatures, as they will be approaching 90 for much of the week before a storm system arrives Friday. If you work outside or have to do some work outside this week, make sure you drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated!

When it comes to rainfall amounts for the next 7 days, mainly less than an inch is expected, although a few spots could get more, especially on Friday as that system looks to give us our best shot and coverage for rain and storms for the week. Some of the storms on Friday could be strong to severe, but as of now, we don’t expect widespread severe weather. Next weekend looks pretty good with temperatures back closer to where we should be for this of the year.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian