Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another chilly morning this morning, as readings dropped into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds have moved back in this afternoon as readings warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Heading towards the rest of the week, winds will start to pick back up by Thursday afternoon. Expect even more clouds Thursday, as a weak shortwave brings partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Winds will continue to pick up ahead of our next chance for rain moving in this weekend. By Saturday, sustained winds will reach up to 15 mph and gusts will reach up to 30 mph. Showers will move in early Sunday morning, moving out by Monday morning.

Behind this gulf system, breezy conditions will linger for the first part of the week, but clear, warmer temperatures are in store for the start of next week.