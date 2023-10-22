Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Waking up this morning to mostly cloudy skies and just a few peaks of sunshine. A wide range of temperatures early today, as some areas dropped into the upper 40s but others barely got into the upper 50s. Heading toward midday, we will see more sunshine and readings will warm back into the 70s. Later this afternoon, clouds will return and highs will warm into the lower 80s.

This front will finally pass through by tomorrow and skies will begin to clear in the morning. Temperatures will trend a little cooler in the upper 70s. For the rest of the week, we will continue to trend dry with a few passing clouds each day. Temperatures will remain stable in the upper 70s and lower 80s through next weekend.

In the extended forecast, we will be watching a front moving in at the start of next week that can bring our next chance for measurable rainfall. Models are currently in disagreement about how strong this front will be and how much rainfall we will see.