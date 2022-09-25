TODAY: Today, we’ll see lots of sunshine, but we’ll also see some clouds from time to time and we can’t rule out a passing shower. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Monday morning may feature a couple of showers but once the front slides further south, it will take the showers with it and we should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Tuesday through Thursday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s., but clouds will be increasing late Thursday as Ian draws closer to the Gulf Coast.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend will really depend on where Ian is located. If Ian passes to our west, expect heavy rain at times and windy conditions. But, if Ian passes to our east, it may still be windy, but the majority of the rain will be east of our area.

TROPICS: Ian is still a Tropical Storm this morning but is expected to intensify today into a hurricane. Ian is forecasted to eventually become a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through the Caribbean and into the Southern and Central Gulf of Mexico. There is a bit of good news regarding Ian, as it makes its way into the Northern Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to undergo some weakening, as it will be encountering drier air, and it will be encountering strong shear. Stay tuned to the WRBL First Alert Weather Team for the latest!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian