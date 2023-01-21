A few passing showers in store for today, with these showers building from up from the south. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the overnight, with the heaviest rain coming tomorrow morning during your commute. Following readings in the 40s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

We will continue to see showers and even a few thunderstorms tomorrow morning. A few stray showers will linger throughout the day tomorrow but conditions will clear by tomorrow night. Readings will warm slightly into the lower 60s.

Following a brief break from the rain Monday, we will see the unsettled pattern return overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. A low pressure system moving across the southeast will bring showers and storms starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through the early afternoon hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. As of now, the greatest threat remains along the coast, but some of of our southern counties are included in this risk.

Once this system passes, we will see a lot more sunshine and cooler conditions on Thursday with morning lows dropping into the 30s.