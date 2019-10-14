Periods of rain throughout Tuesday. 1-2″ possible

While we had a break from the rain today it felt almost fall like out across the valley.

The rain returns overnight and by the time you wake up Tuesday morning we will be encompassed with more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. There will be some breaks in the rain during the day with potentially the heaviest showers coming in the evening hours.

All of this rain will be very beneficial to help the drought conditions. On Sunday, we received 0.27″ of rain which helped knock our deficit to just under 4″ at 3.93″ so any rainfall we receive tomorrow will help greatly as October is usually the driest month based on 30 year average trends.

A cold front will move all of this rain out during the day on Wednesday and behind it ushering in fall like temperatures, finally! Thursday morning will likely be a shock with temperatures in the upper 40s. Plenty of sun throughout the day with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.

An interesting system setting up for the upcoming weekend. For now we have introduced more isolated showers and storms as temperatures return back into the low 80s.