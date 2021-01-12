 

Pesky clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine and clipped by a front

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These pesky clouds will be slow to leave the region because of another weak wave of clouds lifting across the region. Mostly cloudy skies, with only a few breaks of sunshine is the forecast for Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night the skies will clear. This will lead to sub-freezing overnight low readings for the next several days because of a persistent pattern of cold Canadian air moving deep across the Deep South, with “clipper” type fronts.

Our next system will clip us this Friday, with very little rainfall by way of these fast-moving systems. The cold air aloft will keep the clouds around.

Expect sunshine this weekend, when we scour out the air a bit until the next system arrives late Sunday into Monday.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

42° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 42° 32°

Wednesday

52° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 52° 29°

Thursday

58° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 58° 42°

Friday

56° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 56° 32°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 49° 29°

Sunday

52° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 35°

Monday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

39°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
35°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
34°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
33°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
33°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
33°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
36°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

42°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
47°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

