Pesky clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine and clipped by a front

These pesky clouds will be slow to leave the region because of another weak wave of clouds lifting across the region. Mostly cloudy skies, with only a few breaks of sunshine is the forecast for Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night the skies will clear. This will lead to sub-freezing overnight low readings for the next several days because of a persistent pattern of cold Canadian air moving deep across the Deep South, with “clipper” type fronts.

Our next system will clip us this Friday, with very little rainfall by way of these fast-moving systems. The cold air aloft will keep the clouds around.

Expect sunshine this weekend, when we scour out the air a bit until the next system arrives late Sunday into Monday.