PHOTOS: First snow falls in Colorado on first day of meteorological fall

by: Dara Bitler, KDVR and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Snow has arrived in Colorado, and it happened on the first day of meteorological fall.

The highest peaks received a dusting of snow behind a cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning. Half of the snow was expected to melt before the next cold front next week. Mountain highs were expected to stay in the 50s and 60s Tuesday. 

While snow in the High Country can fly during any month of the year in Colorado, the first accumulating snow in early September is considered normal.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s live cameras captured some images of snow Tuesday morning.

  • Pike’s Peak
  • Telluride
  • Near Mesa
  • Telluride
  • Aspen Mountain

Snow in Denver is not expected for another five weeks or so.

The average first snow for Denver over the last three years has been around Oct. 8, but it typically doesn’t come until Oct. 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

