WIREGRASS (WDHN) — As storms roll in across the Wiregrass region, there are reports of damages.

Henry County has sustained structural damage, downed power lines, and downed trees on Sungletary Road, Marianna Drive, and Lightfoot Road.

WDHN Reporter Robert Smith Jr. has confirmed trees are down on AL-State Route 10.

The Alabama Forestry Commission Building on Highway 431 in Henry County sustained heavy damage to the main building and barn.

Damage to the Alabama Forestry Commission building on Highway 431

Damage to the Alabama Forestry Commission building on Highway 431

Damage to the Alabama Forestry Commission building on Highway 431

Damage to the Alabama Forestry Commission building on Highway 431

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Severe weather damage in Abbeville

Damage to a home on Singletary road

Damage to a home on Singletary road



Courtesy of Karlee Marie Barron

Golf ball size hail in Haleburg

Video Courtesy of Jeff Hicks

A home on Singletary Road in Abbeville also sustained damage.

Hail was seen pouring down in Haleburg.