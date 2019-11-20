Pine Ridge students start construction on weather station

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) – Pine Ridge Elementary STEAM students started construction on their weather station Wednesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald and Meteorologist Cody Nickel were there to help dig and cement the post into the ground. The fourth grade students helped measure, level and put cement around the post.

STEAM leaders Cynthia Bullock and Darlene Mixon help kicked off the project and grandparent Danny Vestal stopped by to help the students as well.

PHASE ONE: Planning

The next phase in the STEAM project the students will assemble the weather components atop the 4×4 post that was put in the ground today.