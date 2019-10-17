Pleasant and cool this afternoon

A cold front quickly moved through the southeast overnight ushering in some much colder air that we have not seen since April.

Although the front has pushed through, high cloudiness is starting to move in from a system over the Bay of Campeche. This system has a 70% chance of developing into something ‘tropical.’ If it reaches Tropical Storm status it will be given the name of Nestor. This system will also help our rain chances increase this weekend especially on your Saturday. We could see another 0.5″ to 1.5″ across the region.

Sunday we dry and clear out before another chance of rain moves into the valley as another cold front sweeps in on Monday.