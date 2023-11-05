Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A wide range of morning temperatures this morning with lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s! Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s later this afternoon giving us a pleasant end to the weekend.

High pressure will continue to dominate through the start of the week. A shortwave Monday will bring a few passing clouds throughout the day. However, conditions will clear back up briefly in the middle of the week. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.

Starting Thursday, clouds move back into the forecast ahead of our next front. This front will likely roll through Friday/ Saturday and will help cool temperatures back off. Showers will be possible Friday and into the early weekend. Behind the front high drop back into the lower 70s and even 60s.