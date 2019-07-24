Pleasant just pleasant weather in the forecast

Pleasant! Just plain ol’ pleasant weather in this First Alert forecast. A strong ridge of high pressure is in place for the next several days before the sub-tropical air mass returns. We call this an off-shore flow for the coastal areas, however, the actual cool front is now situated out in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic.

The dry conditions will last through Saturday and Sunday through next week there will be a gradual return to sporadic to isolated storms in the afternoon, which are more in-tune to our typical weather pattern for this late in July. Readings rebound into the lower 90s…

Gulf of Mexico Forecast: the NHC (National Hurricane Center) is watching a low chance for a possible tropical low developing along the front in the northern Gulf of Mexico. There is a possibility of showers along the Florida panhandle this weekend from this system.