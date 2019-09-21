Pleasant morning then a sunny afternoon

Low humidity with dew point readings in the 50 degree range keeping us pleasant through the rest of the weekend; however, the summer heat is returning.

High pressure will continue to build across the southeast and temperatures will rise too. There is a cold front that will move into the southeast, but will not make it to our region as high pressure will be too strong for it to move southward. We will notice increasing cloud cover and that is it.

By midweek temperatures will be 10 degrees above average and no sight of measurable rain in the forecast.