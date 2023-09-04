Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Beautiful weather in store for your Labor Day! Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s, but a few areas won’t get out of the upper 80s. Just a few passing clouds in store of your Labor Day celebrations. Clouds will begin to move back in, briefly, overnight.

Temperatures will continue to warm up, and highs will begin to trend above average later in the week. By Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and by Thursday in the upper 90s. The good news, is that conditions will not be as humid as last week, so feel-like values will still be tolerable.

Heading toward next midweek, more moisture creeps back into the forecast starting Thursday. Some models show this system moving in late Wednesday, so the timing is still fluid on when we will see our next chance for rain. Stray showers and storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday. Continued cloud cover will help to decrease our temperatures back into the lower 90s.