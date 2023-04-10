COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- After a few stray showers passed through our southern counties early this morning, the rest of the day will see drier conditions. The clouds, however, will briefly build back up today.

After a brief break from the rain at the start of this week, the unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast midweek. Beginning Wednesday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system. This gulf low pressure system will begin to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday. Rain will become more widespread as we head into Friday.

Another round of rain will bring showers and storms starting Saturday evening. These showers will last well into next Monday.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm back up as readings reach into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, readings will be more seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. These temperatures will linger into next weekend when 80s return to our First Alert Forecast.