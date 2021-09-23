Plenty of sunshine and below average temperatures, no complaints in this forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The first full day of fall will be gorgeous! After a cool and refreshing morning, high temperatures will jump into the low/middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A strong high pressure will influence our forecast not only today but also through the weekend. Temperatures will reach the low 80s by the weekend and eventually into the middle 80s next week with plenty of sunshine.

The tropics remain active with Peter and Rose in the Atlantic, these storms will remain out to sea and pose no threat to land. We will have to watch newly formed tropical depression 18, a few 100 miles off the coast of Africa. Tropical depression 18 is expected to become a major hurricane by early next week.