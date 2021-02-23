Plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures as high pressure settles in

Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures as high pressure settles in from the West, we’ll see highs nearing the 70 degree mark for most this afternoon. This calm pattern will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well so expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

Unsettled by the end of the week and into the weekend, a cold front will move towards the area and stall out late Thursday into Friday morning. Friday will not be a complete wash out but off and on showers will be possible. Isolated showers will be possible this weekend too as temperatures continue to stay mild, the heaviest rain looks to stay north of the area.