 

Plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures as high pressure settles in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures as high pressure settles in from the West, we’ll see highs nearing the 70 degree mark for most this afternoon. This calm pattern will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well so expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

Unsettled by the end of the week and into the weekend, a cold front will move towards the area and stall out late Thursday into Friday morning. Friday will not be a complete wash out but off and on showers will be possible. Isolated showers will be possible this weekend too as temperatures continue to stay mild, the heaviest rain looks to stay north of the area. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

71° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 40°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 47°

Thursday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 54°

Friday

71° / 57°
Showers
Showers 49% 71° 57°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 76° 59°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 64°

Monday

73° / 59°
Showers
Showers 41% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

7 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
2%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
3%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
5%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
5%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
5%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
6%
41°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories