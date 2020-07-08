PM storms through Friday, then the heat cranks-up in the forecast

The forecast becomes less unstable and a surface high pressure begins to take over, so if you can imagine that will bring some high heat and humidity and only very little relief from storms, only sporadic.

We’ll go with your typical afternoon heating and isolated pop-up storms in the forecast through Friday…Saturday there’s a little model discrepancy for afternoon storms. Let me say mostly sunny with fair clouds, Hazy, hot, and humid for the weekend. Chances for rainfall are very limited.

So readings will pop easily into the mid-90s and possibly a 96° reading over the weekend will not be unusual. Factor the littlest humidity and BAM! We are talking a heat index value near 105°.

Next week late there may be a stronger Tropical Atlantic flow, so this may add more clouds but until this actually happens, I’ll keep our chances low in the extended forecast for rainfall.