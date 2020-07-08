PM storms through Friday, then the heat cranks-up in the forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast becomes less unstable and a surface  high pressure begins to take over, so if you can imagine that will bring some high heat and humidity and only very little relief from storms, only sporadic.

We’ll go with your typical afternoon heating and isolated pop-up storms in the forecast through Friday…Saturday there’s a little model discrepancy for afternoon storms. Let me say mostly sunny with fair clouds, Hazy, hot, and humid for the weekend. Chances for rainfall are very limited.

So readings will  pop easily into the mid-90s and possibly a 96° reading over the weekend will not be unusual. Factor the littlest humidity and BAM! We are talking a heat index value near 105°.

Next week late there may be a stronger Tropical Atlantic flow, so this may add more clouds but until this actually happens, I’ll keep our chances low in the extended forecast for rainfall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories