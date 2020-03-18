Pollen forecast high and rain chances low for the Spring Equinox

We are looking at a drier forecast coming up in this First Alert Forecast for your first day of spring, Thursday but will not arrive until 11:49 ET PM.

Readings are going to rise into the mid-80s and possibly into the upper 80s, with more sunshine than clouds Thursday. This is ahead of a strong front moving through the Southern Plains, which will bring strong storms into northwest Alabama on Friday but will weaken by the time it arrives into our region. At this time I’m not going Weather Aware.

Rain chances will be late Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms, with a break Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies with mid 70s will follow behind this front, with slightly cooler air behind it with upper 60s to lower 70s for Sunday and Monday.

There will be a few showers popping-up with a thunderstorm or two through next Wednesday and Thursday when we approach the 80° mark again.