Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a few passing showers this morning with temperatures sitting in the 50s. Pop up showers will fizzle out by this evening but overcast skies will linger through the day. Skies will begin to clear late this evening and overnight as highs only warm into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning, starting off mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will quickly move back into the forecast later Monday afternoon. More sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Our next chance for rain will move in Tuesday evening. This gulf low will bring showers overnight Tuesday and showers will last throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday before fizzling out at the end of the week.