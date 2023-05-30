Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a day of increasing clouds and readings reaching into the lower 80s, temperatures will cool back off into the 60s overnight.

For our Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies, and in the afternoon, a few pop up showers will be possible. Readings tomorrow will once again be in he low to mid 80s.

Heading towards the end of the week, the forecast will remain humid and summer-like, as a front stalls to our south. This may bring stray showers for Thursday and Friday.

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming organized over the next week. Whether or not it become a tropical system, this low will bring heavy rain and storms to parts of Florida.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s this weekend, and a few areas may even hit the 90 degree mark on Saturday.