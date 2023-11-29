Columbus, GA (WRBL)-WEATHER AWARE: Friday-Sunday at different intervals:

Another morning for widespread frost, then readings climb back in the 60s for afternoon high temperatures.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will track from Friday through Sunday afternoon across the region.

There will be several waves of energy, which will increase across easy Alabama and West Central Georgia, with a marginal risk for severe weather.

At this time, the risk appears to be from central Alabama and then moves eastward across Georgia.

The physical cold front also poses a risk for strong storms potentially into Sunday afternoon before the front clears late Sunday into the early hours on Monday.

The pattern will become stable until another unsettled pattern times out again for the following weekend. Welcome El Nino…