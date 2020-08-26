Powerful Category 4 Hurricane and our impacts in the forecast

Hurricane Laura: A very powerful category 4 hurricane is barreling down towards the outer banks of Louisiana and Texas. This is the strongest hurricane in 15 years to impact this region since Katrina. #TrackingTheTropics

The forecast for us remains the same for Thursday but Friday through the weekend a front draped across our north will re-direct Laura’s moisture into the region. Expect plenty of tropical moisture and rain chances for everyone over the next 3 days. Readings in the overnight will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

