Powerful Category 4 Hurricane and our impacts in the forecast

Hurricane Laura: A very powerful category 4 hurricane is barreling down towards the outer banks of Louisiana and Texas. This is the strongest hurricane in 15 years to impact this region since Katrina. #TrackingTheTropics

The forecast for us remains the same for Thursday but Friday through the weekend a front draped across our north will re-direct Laura’s moisture into the region. Expect plenty of tropical moisture and rain chances for everyone over the next 3 days. Readings in the overnight will remain in the mid to upper 70s.