Preparing for the storm

ATLANTA, Ga. — Across the Georgia skyline there’s a Georgia Power Storm Center tucked inside this sky scraper. It’s purpose is to prepare and respond.

Hamilton Hardin is Georgia Power’s Assistant Emergency Director.

“We’re trying to make sure we got the man power and intelligence to understand what’s going on with the storm. And then the folks locally handle the storm and we give them resources,” says Hardin.

And with over 2 million customers, organizations is key to knowing where to effectively send those resources. That’s when a team of 25 in the storm center comes into play.

“And then in here we have folks, you know our accounting group helps us with logistics and lodging. Then we have fleet here dealing with vehicles, we have forestry, we have communications, we have transmission, we have distribution man power. So folks have normal jobs but when the storm hits we all come into our storm role,” says Hardin.

The Georgia Power storm Center has come a long way since its early storm prepared processes. Now they have the technology to receive outages automatically.

“So we can know the extent of the damage, the concentration of the damage, and we know where to send our resources. So through automation we have better intelligence today,” says Hardin.

The Georgia Power Storm Center is a place where minds come together. Experience, facilitating, coordinating the right resources, and preparing. That’s what it’s all about. Capturing images on screens like these to get the information for what to expect and how to dispatch.

Hardin says safety first, from dawn to dusk these restoration crews will work and damage assessment crews are always inspecting.

“What we have learned through these decades is that since 1973 we’ve been perfecting our efforts on storms is you gotta be able to start moving resources in, but you also need to know what’s going on because you want your folks to be affected,” says Hardin.

One way Georgia Power finds out what’s going on is through their Social Media Center just seven floors above the Storm Center. John Kraft is a spokesperson for Georgia Power.

He says the staff of 10 communicates with neighbors via social media, collecting and assessing storm damage photos, providing outage information and answering any questions.

“We’re getting just tons of social media inquiries when a big storm hits so this team behind me here does a great job. They’re watching those feeds and responding to our customers,” says Kraft.

Even on blue sky days like this one, crews have to be proactive before a storm strikes. And then on those not so blue sky days these crews are prepared and ready to respond.

“We’re looking at especially if a big storm is coming for instance, what kind of information can we push out to customers that will help them prepare and then help them understand how we are reacting to restore power quickly and safely to them,” says Kraft.

Between our recent unprecedented tornado out-break, October 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, or the Georgia’s February 2014 significant snow and ice storm, which one do you think had the greatest loss of power?

If you thought the significant snow and ice storm you are on target. 700,000 customers were impacted during that storm…in five days it was all restored.

Now one may say that’s a powerful plan to keep us out of the dark and off the grid.