Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- With these temperatures ramping up, it is important to discuss cars and heat. When the car is off, temperatures can warm almost 20 degrees in 15 minutes. This is detrimental to those who are most at risk like children and the elderly.

Since 1998, 948 children have died from hot car deaths in the United States, 35 of which have been in Georgia. In 2023 already, 8 children have died from vehicular heat strokes.

Over half of these deaths are caused by caregivers forgetting the children in the car. To help prevent hot car deaths as we move into these hotter temperatures, remember to never leave a child unattended. Make it a habit to always check your car before you leave, especially the backseat. Also make sure that your keys are safety out of children’s reach so they cannot sneak into the car.