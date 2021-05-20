 

The dry seasonal weather continues with increasing heat

The forecast remains dry leaving us with another quiet day. High pressure is in control today with no rain at all for the afternoon. Winds will pick up as we head into the later evening hours to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph from the east.


A strong high-pressure system will keep us clear and dry into the weekend and as we begin a new work week. Temperatures will increase into the lower 90’s by Saturday and rising into the mid to high 90’s by the beginning of next week.


The extended forecast calls for a possible increase in rain chances by the end of next week. This system could bring us more than just a light afternoon stray shower. 

The Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 is underway…

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 78° 61°

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Saturday

88° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 88° 62°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 69°

Tuesday

98° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 98° 71°

Wednesday

97° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

