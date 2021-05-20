The dry seasonal weather continues with increasing heat

The forecast remains dry leaving us with another quiet day. High pressure is in control today with no rain at all for the afternoon. Winds will pick up as we head into the later evening hours to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph from the east.



A strong high-pressure system will keep us clear and dry into the weekend and as we begin a new work week. Temperatures will increase into the lower 90’s by Saturday and rising into the mid to high 90’s by the beginning of next week.



The extended forecast calls for a possible increase in rain chances by the end of next week. This system could bring us more than just a light afternoon stray shower.

The Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 is underway…