Rain Back By Tuesday, But Dry and Cooler By Thursday!

MONDAY: Monday is looking great! We’ll lots of sunshine with highs in the low 70’s, after morning lows in the mid 40’s.

TUESDAY: We’ll see clouds increasing on Tuesday with a slight chance of a passing shower throughout the day. Highs Tuesday will top out around 73. Morning lows with get down into the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: A frontal system will usher in a good chance for rain and a few storms. However, with this system, we don’t expect any widespread severe weather. Could we see a strong storm or two, sure. Also, rain amounts will be on the lighter side with only about a half an inch expected. Highs Wednesday will top out in the mid 70’s. Morning lows will only dip down into the low 60’s.

THURSDAY: The skies will be clearing overnight Wednesday into Thursday with cooler and drier air making it way in behind the front. Morning lows will get do into the low 40’s. Highs Thursday will only get up to around 60.

FRIDAY: It’s going to be a chilly start on Friday, with lows starting out in the low to mid 30’s! Some outlying areas could dipping below freezing. We will see lots of sunshine with afternoon highs only in the low 60’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday, it’ll be another cool start with lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, but we start to warm up. Highs Saturday will get up into the upper 60’s.

SUNDAY: Sunday, we continue to warm things with lots of sunshine, as highs reach the low 70’s. Morning lows will get down into the mid 40’s.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian