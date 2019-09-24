Rain chances are ever so low and the heat is for sure

The forecast continues to remain mostly dry and hot with the exception of our next front. The Bermuda High is incredibly strong and persistent. So the surface will remain dry.

This next dry front will capture only a little energy and limited moisture. So Thursday I’ll add more cloud cover and only the word sporadic shower or two, not enough to call beneficial.

We are still trending to be the second warmest September on record and the 10th driest too. The tropical Atlantic basin shows no signs of bringing added relief to the region and even post remnants of tropical moisture across the southwest U.S.