Rain chances backing off as temperatures remain seasonable

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One last shot of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Monday before we finally start our weather pattern change. Say goodbye to the pesky tropical pattern and hello to a weak northwest flow.

For the majority of the upcoming week, our primary influence will be northwest flow aloft as high pressure builds across the desert southwest which helps set up this pattern for the southeast. With this pattern we will see a few weak fronts move through the region which will bring along drier and less humid air with high pressure building in. Rainfall chances will be slim to none for next week with temperatures hovering right near 90ºF.

Next weekend gets interesting and all dependent on a potential tropical system in the gulf. Whether or not this system develops into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane we will see tropical moisture return to the southeast which will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms to the region.