Rain chances increase mid-week as remnants from Nicholas move east.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Nicholas made landfall overnight as a hurricane with winds at 75 mph, it has slightly weakened to a tropical storm with at 70 mph per the recent update. Before making landfall Nicholas caused strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding across the Houston metro area and positrons of SE Texas. The threat for heavy rain and flooding will continue to spread east into Louisiana late tonight into Wednesday.

We’ll likely see indirect impacts from Nicholas today through the end of the week. Increased tropical moisture will lead to an isolated shower or storm today but becoming more scattered by Wednesday. We’ll see showers and storms exit on Friday, this will set the weekend up to be drier and slightly warmer with highs nearing 90 degrees.