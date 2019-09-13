Rain chances increase this weekend.

Staying hot and dry today with highs above average, the record high for today is 99 degrees set back in 1927 and we’ll get very close with a high temperature of 97. A little cooler and a few more clouds on Saturday with a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening, highs will reach the low 90s.

Watching an area of thunderstorms in the southeastern Bahamas that has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical storm or depression later today or by this weekend. It is expected to move to the west/northwest over the next few days. This has the potential to bring us more moisture by early next week especially if it tracks towards into the northern Gulf of Mexico. The increased cloud cover and chance for rain will knock our temperatures down to the upper 80s to low 90s.