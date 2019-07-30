Rain chances increasing by the end of the week

Not too bad of a start for Tuesday as temperatures sit in the 70s under mostly clear skies, winds will remain light throughout the morning and we’ll stay dry. Clouds will begin to build back in during the afternoon and while most look to stay dry, a stray shower or rumble of thunder is not out of the question but anything that does form will diminish by the late evening.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 70s under mostly clear skies and we’ll have a similar set up for Wednesday with sun in the morning and a build up of clouds and a stray shower for the afternoon.

A cold front will advance out of the Midwest and stall out west of the area on Thursday and this means that our rain chances will increase. A chance for isolated showers on Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 90s but the best chance for storms will be on Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will fall to near average on Friday and will continue to stay in the low 90s into the weekend and early next week.