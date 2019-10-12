Rain chances increasing

Front moving into the region now; however, we won’t fully tap the colder air behind the front as the boundary stalls out right over our area.

This boundary will help for showers and a few storms now through at least Wednesday with Monday and Tuesday becoming the best days for rain coverage.

Another cold front next week will help clear this system and bring colder air to the south. Thursday morning could see morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s which is around where we are supposed to be this time of year.