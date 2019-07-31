Rain chances on the increase again with the heat and humidity sticking around

SHORT TERM FORECAST: We are now returning back to our typical August weather forecast pattern. The humidity will increase, so we will be back to our familiar wording, “ Warm & Humid.” Our typical Bermuda High will interact with a trough towards our west and this will be a nice feeder of moist air from the tropical Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. There will be a ramp-up of shortwaves as well across the region, so this will bring better coverage for afternoon showers and storms beginning Friday through next Wednesday.

TROPICAL FORECAST: We are looking ahead at the GFS for two tropical waves south of the Cape Verde islands next week. At this time, the first wave looks to curve away from the U.S. mainland and track along the Gulf Stream and eventually out to sea. However, too many uncertainties and the second wave does a similar track but remains in the central basin of the Atlantic. We are always tracking the tropics for this reason. The weak upper level trough and a few more upper level fronts could help keep this away from the mainland.