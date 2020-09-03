Rain chances remain low until the end of the weekend.

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning, we’ll clear up by the mid-morning with plenty of sunshine and clouds moving in and out of the area. Temperatures today will rise to the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. The next few days will be just like today, hot and humid with very low rain chances.

A passing cold front will give us the chance to squeeze out a few showers Friday night into Saturday but this chance looks low as well. Highs on Saturday will still reach the middle 90s and it will still feel like the triple digits.

Don’t count on the front to cool our temperatures down all that much, we’ll get into the low 90s on Sunday as rain chances increase. A few showers and storms will be possible on Labor Day with temperatures near average. Better chance for rain will be by the middle of next week.