Rain chances remain slim but temperatures begin to warm back up

What a wonderful weekend with lots of sun, breezy winds and low humidity but unfortunately this has to come to an end as our summer pattern returns.

Sunny skies to start but expect a few clouds to build in this afternoon and early evening but rain chances will continue to remain slim due to high pressure sitting over the entire region. Expect highs today to be near average and cooling down into the low 70s tonight. A little bit of the same thing heading into Tuesday with a clear start and then a few fair weather cumulus clouds building in the afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s.

Temperatures and rain chances increase by the middle of the week. Highs will move in the middle 90s on Wednesday and into the end of the week, isolated showers will also be possible by Wednesday and into this weekend.