Rain chances slim until we approach the weekend

The tropical moisture content continues to waver based on the tropical wave’s development and track. At this time the disparity in the models between the GFS (Dorian’s reliable model) and our RPM are a 180°.

The GFS has the wave (Depression) in the northern Gulf this weekend. This scenario coupled with the cool front diving down into the southeast would bring us widespread showers and the MOS numbers would be true to the mid-80s for highs being advertised and even saw a few upper 70s.

The RPM scenario and the EURO has the tropical system, depression, or maybe a weak tropical storm along the same path as Dorian, along the eastern side of Florida. This means we would have to bank on the front kicking off most of our showers and storms.

This all being said, I’m going with a blend of showers and storms being sporadic and holding highs near 90° for daytime highs. Stay tuned…