Rain chances will increase this weekend

We’ve had very low rain chances for the last few days and the lack of rain has allowed dry conditions to sneak a little bit north according to the latest drought monitor. Rain chances today look to be confined to an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon and evening.

Our rain chances increase Saturday as a cold front begins to move into portions of Alabama and Georgia, this front will eventually glide south through the day and this will allow scattered showers and storms to form. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday and Monday as the front looks to stall out either over us or a little to our south., by Wednesday it will begin to pick up speed and exit the area.

Another front looks to move in by Thursday into Friday of next week which could give us another chance for rain.

The good thing about the weekend rain chances is that we’ll get a brief relief in the summer heat, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to the low 90s from Sunday into early next week.