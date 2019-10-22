Rain clearing then breezy and cool this afternoon

Cold front will move through the area by late this morning. Winds will start to kick up behind this front and a brief drop in temperature.

By this afternoon, temperatures will rebound to the mid to low 70s; however, by Wednesday morning temperatures will fall back into the 40s.

Cool temperatures will remain through middle portions of the week until our next rain maker moves in for Friday.

A wave of moisture will return from a gulf system and will combine with a frontal boundary from the plains. This will likely leave us unsettled through the weekend.