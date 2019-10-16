Rain comes to an end this morning; the coolest air of the season will arrive Thursday morning

A few scattered showers will remain possible this morning but will abruptly come to an end as our next cold front moves in from the northwest. Big changes are on the way behind this front as the coolest air of the season (so far) will arrive tonight into Thursday morning, temperatures to start the school and work day will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for most and warming up to the low 70s by the afternoon.

Sunny skies and cool to end the week, we’ll keep an eye on a chance for a few showers late Saturday into Sunday. Our next system will appear early next week and could give us another round of soaking rainfall as a front slide through Tuesday morning and early afternoon.