Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The rain continues to dissipate through Sunday morning but will remain mainly cloudy with only a few breaks of sun.

The second dry cold front sweeps through late Sunday and Monday morning so we’ll dip down to the mid-40s Monday and highs only the mid-60s which is average.

Expect cooler morning lows Tuesday through the end of the week. Overnight lows dip into the upper 30s and daytime high readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The good news is there will be more sun by mid-week, and it’ll remain dry until the following Sunday. Otherwise, a pleasantly average cool forecast for the first week of December.