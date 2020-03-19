RAIN FORECAST: Tracking a cold front, with limited rainfall and slightly cooler air

The weather will change for the cooler and not a lot of rain in this forecast. The strong cold front across the mid-section of the country will weaken considerably late Friday night.

Not quite record heat only 4° away from today’s record of 88°. We will see cooler air and a few showers as we approach this weekend weather forecast.

We’ll need to watch our counties north and west of I-85 across Alabama and Georgia counties for storms, with strong winds and heavy rainfall. The line will continue across the region just after midnight Saturday before it all falls apart.

The rest of the cold front will dissipate, then Sunday another front will follow behind this and bring afternoon showers and a few storms. Early next week we’ll receive another round of showers with upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.

