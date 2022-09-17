TODAY: A very seasonable Saturday is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s, right where we should be for this time of the year. We’ll see a few clouds this afternoon, but we will be rain-free.



TONIGHT: Should be great weather for any evening outdoor activities such as the rodeo in Harris County. We’ll see mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be pretty much the same although the temps will be at or near 90 for highs with mostly sunny skies.

THE WEEK AHEAD: High pressure and dry air will continues to dominant our weather in the weekend ahead, but we do expect those temps to climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday, and continue on into Friday,. Friday afternoon and evening a dry cool front will swing through the region to help bring those temperatures back down closer to seasonable for next weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fiona is located southeast of Puerto Rico this morning and will continue to move off to the northwest at 13 mph, with a more northward path expected by Monday as it is expected to curve out into the open Atlantic according to the latest from the National Hurricane Center. So, at the moment, landfall in the U.S. is not expected, but due to its proximity, it’s still worth keeping an eye on.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian